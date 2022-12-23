The National Union of Aeronauts (SNA) rejected the proposal presented by the Superior Labor Court (TST) and announced, in the early hours of this Friday, 23rd, that part of the pilots and flight attendants will follow idly by. Of the category, 59.25% voted against the proposal and 40.02% were in favor.

The proposal presented by the TST contemplated, among other things, the renewal of the collective agreement in its entirety, a readjustment of 100% of the inflation index of the last twelve months – that is, 5.97% in fixed and variable salaries, plus an increase of 1 % actual increase.

The strike by aeronauts (pilots and flight attendants) will continue for its fifth day, therefore. The service will be stopped, from 6am to 8am, at the airports of Congonhas (São Paulo, capital), Santos Dumont and Galeão (Rio de Janeiro, capital), Guarulhos (São Paulo), Viracopos (Campinas, SP), Porto Alegre (RS ), Confins (Belo Horizonte, MG), Brasília (DF) and Fortaleza (CE).

In a press release, the National Union of Aeronauts (SNA) “considers that the movement was positive in these four days of strike, within the limits determined by the Justice, and that it is necessary to make it clear that the aeronauts have been negotiating and that all the proposals sent by the employers’ union were not consistent with the category’s agenda of claims, so they were rejected”.

The president of the SNA, Henrique Hacklaender, pointed out that in addition to the real gain on wages, the category wants better conditions for rest. “Obviously there was talk of salary recomposition and real gain, but it was more than that. During these more than two and a half months, the companies refused to respond to any type of request aimed at rest, time off and rest for the crew. The respect that, yes, is very necessary for any worker in the country. It is obvious that a tired and poorly paid crew member can pose a risk to aviation. So, yes, we are going to do a stoppage, ”he said.

The category claims that companies “respect the start and end times of the days off and that they do not schedule workdays of more than three hours on the ground between two flight stages”. The union stressed that no flights will be cancelled, but that there will be delays. Flights will have to be rescheduled by airlines.