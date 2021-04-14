Spain’s tourism minister, Reyes Maroto, said on Wednesday that the ending of the state of alarm on May 9 will mean the restart of national travel. Bookings for the Balearics and the Canaries have been “triggered” by the announcement that the state of alarm will end. This represents a “positive” recovery of mobility.

Nevertheless, she stressed the importance of resuming tourism “with responsibility and care”. While there is no total immunity, the government will be “very strict with health measures that save lives”.

Maroto added that trust has to be built in the vaccination process. Spain and Europe have “effective” systems for monitoring vaccines, and it is necessary “to let the experts provide the indications”.

The minister expressed her confidence in herd immunity being achieved by August, although she reiterated that this “will depend on the experts”. Vaccines, she observed, should not create “tension” but should build trust.