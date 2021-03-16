The national project “Tourism and Hospitality Industry” will create 4.7 million new jobs by 2030. This was announced to reporters by the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Chernyshenko on Tuesday, March 16.

According to him, the preparation of the national project is currently in the final stage. By the end of March, it will be submitted for consideration to the Presidium of the Council under the President of Russia for Strategic Development and National Projects.

Thanks to the national project, it will be possible to create high-quality recreation areas and build seamless logistics. Its main tasks are to increase the number of travels in Russia by 2030 from 65 to 140 million per year, create new jobs, and ensure economic growth in the country due to the multiplicative nature of the tourism industry.

“For investors, the state must become a reliable partner. This is exactly the role that the Turizm.RF corporation will play, helping to attract investment in the industry and create new jobs. According to our calculations, this figure will amount to 4.7 million by 2030, ”Chernyshenko said.

Within the framework of the project, it is planned to create master plans for 12 macro-territories. They will receive their concept, including zoning, architectural and design code, calculation of tourist flows, load on infrastructure, ecosystems, and more.

Now the draft passport of the national project includes about 600 tourism projects.

“Let’s start with the Crimea and the Far East. Then the rest, ”the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Chernyshenko added that thanks to the project, the annual number of children’s travels will increase to 1.5 million by 2024. According to him, within 10 years the government is going to ensure that every high school student can travel around the country at least once a year, and ideally made two trips: one – to the sea, the second – cultural and educational.

The general director of the corporation “Tourism.RF” Sergey Sukhanov notes that, on the one hand, the national project will help to ensure the capitalization of state support measures.

“We will enter the authorized capital, for example, by financing the“ last mile ”, and reinvest the funds when the investor buys out the share,” the deputy prime minister’s office quoted Sukhanov as saying.

On the other hand, the corporation will act as a financial and administrative guarantor of a seamless construction site for investors, and will increase the profitability of projects.

“We will not only return every state ruble invested in the infrastructure, but also increase it,” concluded the general director of Tourism.RF.

On the eve of the head of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade Maxim Reshetnikov, during a working visit to Crimea, said that the department develops draft “road map” for the development of the tourism industry of the peninsula. The region provides for the reconstruction and construction of 34 infrastructure facilities within the framework of tourist clusters. It also provides, inter alia, the construction of infrastructure for cruise passenger traffic.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, at a meeting with deputy prime ministers in February, said that the development of a national tourism development project was nearing completion. He noted that the Cabinet of Ministers approved a loan program for the development of tourism at reduced rates.

In mid-November 2020, Chernyshenko announced the need to launch the activities of the national tourism project for the new summer season.

Earlier that month, Mishustin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had supported the development of a national tourism project. The Russian leader called the development of domestic tourism one of the most important issues.