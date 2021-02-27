The mendocino Julian Santero He was the fastest driver in the classification that the National Tourism Class 3 carried out at the Ezequiel Crisol racetrack in Bahía Blanca, at the opening of the 2021 championship of the category.

In this way, Santero ratified his good relationship with the Bahia route, where he had also achieved pole position at the start of last season. Then, with a Toyota Corolla like the one he drove this afternoon, he prevailed in his series and took the first final of the year 2020.

On this occasion, the pilot from Guaymallén set a time of 1: 15.674, a new circuit record, to be at the top of a run that was partially interrupted by the strong blow suffered by Manuel Urcera as he entered the main straight.

Julián Santero (TN Press)

The current two-time champion of the category hit the wall head-on, causing significant damage to the nose of his Honda Civic. The pilot was not seriously injured.

Second in the classification, 443 thousandths behind Santero, finished the Cordovan Facundo Chapur, with a Ford Focus. With another unit of the same brand, Antonino García was in third position, 508 thousandths from the lead.

According to the schedule published by National Tourism on its official website, the first date will be completed tomorrow with two qualifying series, at 10.05 and 10.35, both at 6 laps; and the final, at 1:25 p.m., with a duration of 22 laps or a maximum of 40 minutes.

In any case, Carlos Zanotti, one of the sports commissioners of the competition, admitted in dialogue with the radio program Vuelta Previa that due to the number of cars and the size of the Bahia circuit, there is a chance that three qualifying series will be played.

Marcos Fernández achieved pole position in Class 2. (TN Press)

The decision, for which television will have an important weight, would be made in the next few hours.

In Class 2, meanwhile, the first pole position of the season was held by Marcos Fernandez, driver of a Nissan March.