National team, Spalletti at all costs but without paying De Laurentiis a single euro: the FIGC’s plan

There Figc he is in a hurry and wants Spalletti as neighbor coach of the national team. President Gravina decided to go to the clash with De Laurentiis and the technician prepares to face a double challenge. The one that awaits him on the pitch against the Fruit salad, first match of the national team on 9 September. And that in court. Where – Corriere della Sera explains – the coach will find himself in front of the president of Naples. And he will be able to discuss the famous clause which imposes a payment of about 3 million to free himself from the contract that binds him to Naples until 2024. In all of this, the Azzurri (in the sense of Italy) still don’t have a coach. But they could have it by Sunday.

This is the deadline of via Allegri to give a name to the new coach. And there is still a backup. That of Antonio Conte. But today it is the second choice. First there is the technician from Certaldo. And the dispute in court that awaits him and the Federation.

