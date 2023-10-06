Destiny Udogie in the national team, Ciro Immobile excluded from coach Luciano Spalletti’s squad ahead of the matches against Malta (14 October, ‘San Nicola’ Stadium in Bari) and England (17 October, Wembley Stadium) for the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Spalletti has called up 27 players: first call up to the national team for Tottenham defender Destiny Udogie, Giacomo Bonaventura and Moise Kean return to wear the blue shirt, absent since October 2020 and October 2021 respectively. The players called up will meet again on Sunday evening in Coverciano , Friday 13 October transfer to Bari.

The national team players called up:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Ivan Provedel (Lazio), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham); Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Inter), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Matteo Darmian (Inter), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Gianluca Mancini (Roma) , Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Destiny Udogie (Tottenham); Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Davide Frattesi (Inter), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle); Forwards: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Moise Kean (Juventus), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio), Nicolò Zaniolo (Aston Villa).