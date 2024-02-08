Rome – “A fascinating group. We are used to this type of draw. And then we immediately got the idea of ​​what our behavior on the pitch should be.” Luciano Spalletti does not appear worried about the Nations League draw Italy to France, Belgium and Israel. “This competition was created in an intelligent way to have important matches and raise the level of football in any team – explains the Italian coach to Rai's microphones at the end of the draws – Previously, friendlies were of no use to anyone. Playing these matches gives you everything you need to grow. And then, if you have strong teams like the ones we had, it helps you improve even more.”

“France? There have always been very close matches against us so there will be plenty of motivation to be ready”, concludes Spalletti. The Tuscan coach then focused on the Italian team and in particular on the advanced department. “This week I went to see Genoa and found a perfect Retegui“, he underlined. “In front of us there is not only the central striker's position, but also that of the wingers – he added – Many of those we have targeted are not playing. Many are injured. So you can consider making different choices.”