Falling successes, falling odds – the German national soccer team is in the deep. Joachim Löw is responsible. But the national coach also has to pay for the mistakes of others.

Germany conceded the equalizer for the draw against Turkey in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Joachim Löw’s team will therefore remain without a win in 2020.

1: 1 against Spain, 2: 2 against Switzerland and now 3: 3 against Turkey. Again the German national team could not win, again they gave the victory back after a lead. It didn’t take long before the first critics came around the corner. Record international player Lothar Matthäus, who had already indicated in advance that he would no longer enjoy watching international matches, again expressed his displeasure.

“I am amazed when I see that there are many players like Nico Schulz for Germany who sit on the bench in their clubs,” said Matthäus to “Bild” and added: “That is exactly why nobody turns on the television for Germany . “

Nico Schulz (r.): BVB replacement, against Turkey in the starting line-up

On Wednesday evening there were just 5.69 million viewers who sat in front of the television during the first half, and 5.94 million in the second. A fatal rate when you consider that the number of viewers for international matches – even tests that weren’t about points – outside a World Cup or European Championship tournament was once in the double-digit million range.

The departure from the national team is not to be discussed away. And national coach Joachim Löw has to ask himself what he has to do to generate interest in performances by the national team again. Not to mention enthusiasm. Ultimately, it is Löw who has to set the pace and the tactic, a plan, a strategy.

Nobody from the BVB kindergarten plays for Germany

The players have to do the work on the pitch. The fact that Löw has recently given more and more professionals a chance, who – and Matthäus rightly points out – are only second choice in their clubs, is also due to the fact that the Bundesliga does not offer him good quality in some positions.

Borussia Dortmund, for example, where coach Lucien Favre does not regularly allow Nico Schulz to play from the start, is praised for its young offensive forces: Jude Bellingham, 17 years old, Erling Haaland, 20, Jadon Sancho, 20, and Giovanni Reyna, 17 – all qualitative strong players with development potential, only nobody plays for Germany. Local junior staff are given little consideration in Dortmund and many other clubs and hardly ever get any working hours.

U-21 national coach Stefan Kuntz recently complained about this. Only a few players in his team would even be part of the squad of a top division club and play there from the start.

Bayern stars are spared

If Löw then waives the top players from FC Bayern against Turkey in order to give them a break in their mammoth program and to avoid debates about too many playing times of the stars, which in the end are not paid for international matches, but by the clubs, then the problems in German football become obvious – and if a Timo Werner fails in attack, too.

Since the end of Miroslav Klose’s career in 2014, no player apart from Werner has been able to recommend himself as a center forward for higher tasks. Three Bundesliga imports with Andrej Kramaric, Robert Lewandowski and Haaland are in the top three of the top scorer list after three Bundesliga match days.

So it is up to the league and its clubs to do their part to get the German national team back on track. The top stars of FC Bayern alone cannot fix it.