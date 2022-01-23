National team rules out Muriel for the next games of the tie

The Colombia selection He suffered a significant loss to face Peru and Argentina in the qualifying round for the World Cup in Qatar. This is striker Luis Fernando Muriel, who will not be with the national team.

Muriel made headlines this Saturday because he was not called up by Atalanta for his match against Lazio.

Versions immediately emerged about a possible contagion of covid-19 from the footballer. This information has not been confirmed, but the FCF did announce that the player has a health problem.

“The Colombian Football Federation reports that the player Luis Fernando Muriel has been called off for the games against Peru and Argentina for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers, after the medical department of his club Atalanta informed us that the striker is not in optimal health conditions to travel to Colombia”.

“The coaching staff of the Colombian National Team wishes them a speedy recovery, hoping that they can return to their activities as soon as possible.”

