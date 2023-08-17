The former Lazio captain Alessandro Nesta, now Reggiana coach, has returned to talk about Mancini’s resignation as coach

They still make noise the resignation handed in by Roberto Mancini, who left his position as coach of the national team last Sunday. A choice that certainly didn’t go unnoticed and which has now forced the FIGC to find a replacement. Replacement identified at the moment in Luciano Spalletti, but the issue related to the penalty to be paid to Napoli is slowing everything down. Waiting to find out who will be the new technical guide of the Azzurri, there is still time to talk about the choice made by Mancini.

Precisely with regard to the resignation of the former coach of Lazio and Inter, he’s back to talking Alexander Nesta. Spoke to the microphones of Sportmediaset, the former biancoceleste captain did not hide his amazement. “Mancini’s resignation honestly surprised me a lot. I consider him as the perfect coach for the national team. He made us win a European Championship, then afterwards it didn’t go as we all wanted but they are still surprised. I’m very curious to understand who will take his place“. See also F1 | Russell: "The director missed my overtaking on Norris"

August 17, 2023 (change August 17, 2023 | 1:31 pm)

