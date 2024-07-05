Italy flops at Euro 2024, Meloni: “Very disappointed by the national team. I’m worried about the self-absolving theses I’ve seen”

“I am very disappointed like all Italians”, said Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister, commenting on Dritto e Rovescio on Rete4, the elimination of Spalletti’s Italy from Euro 2024. “We have had disappointments with the national team, apart from the last European Championship. I am not a football expert, I cannot give advice, but when things go like this we have to ask ourselves if something goes wrong in the system: I have seen self-absolving theses that worry me”, the prime minister underlined.



He adds: “Perhaps the problem is given by the fact that there are fewer and fewer Italian footballers in Serie A, in 2024 they are 35%. When you don’t valorize your players, you can find a problem on the national team. A rule by Conte extended the tax benefits of the return of brains to foreign footballers, we decided to remove it”.

Meloni on the National team at the European Championships: “I’m disappointed. Perhaps the problem is that there are fewer and fewer Italian players in Serie A” #straightorcross pic.twitter.com/6SFuqqZ7Uf — The Great Plague (@grande_flagello) July 4, 2024

Abodi: “Gravina like Macron, Serie A needs Premier League model”

The Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, speaking about the decision of the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina to bring forward the federal elections to November, explained: “President Gravina deemed it sufficient, at this stage, to bring forward the date of the elections without an appropriate and desirable discussion in the Federal Council. With due proportions, as French President Macron did”.

Abodi made an analysis of the problems of the Italian national team: “For a long time, it has been going through a systemic crisis. And in this crisis, the fact that in the Italian Football Federation there are balances that penalize the promotion of talent and competitiveness also weighs. And it is complicated that the Federation can think about the future of Italian football conditioned by the interests of the parties, those of the individual components, without reasoning about the interests of the system, with an organic vision that involves everyone, taking into account the ability to contribute”.

On Italy’s elimination from Euro 2024, the minister said: “These reasons, and therefore responsibilities, are evidently technical, in the broadest sense of the term.” And he continues: “The technical commissioner, Luciano Spalletti, can make an important contribution to explain why, in his opinion, we went home so early and how we can move forward, because it is clear that something has not worked not only from the point of view of choices, but also from the point of view of harmony between coach, team, players”.