The balance of the matches between Italy and Austria is clearly in favor of the Azzurri. The statistics

Below the balance general of the matches played by theItaly against theAustria. The two teams met for the 39th time in general and for the 19th time in a friendly. In both budgets, Italy can boast a positive balance on the Austrians, even if the last defeat dates back to 10 December 1960 (Italy-Austria 1-2 in Naples in a friendly)