National, Gravina says it all: “That’s why Spalletti has always been my first choice”

The farewell of Robert Mancini at the National apparently arrived like a bolt from the blue to the upper floors of the Figc. The former coach spoke of “malaise” but did not go into the specifics of the reasons, only hinting at a clause for non-qualification for the Europeans and little else. Now he is the president Gabriele Gravina to give his version of the facts and it seems a completely different story compared to what Mancini declared. Gravina says a lot embittered from the affair. “I took it badly. I don’t hold a grudge – he explains to Corriere della Sera – but times of this divorce they leave me perplexed. Roberto never told me that he wanted to leave. It was a bolt from the blue. I heard about his resignation for the first time from his wife, Silvia Fortini, who is his lawyer, the day before he arrived at the offices of the Football Federation a formal pec“.

“Consider i personal relationships – continues Gravina al Corriere – I would have appreciated more if Mancini had expressed his will to me by looking me in the eyes. I received a message on August 8, again from his lawyer, in which expressed the discomfort on the clause exit if we had not qualified for the European Championship. Nothing else. Now – he concludes – I continue to wonder why Mancini said certain things. And I wonder if she really said them, because she knows perfectly well that the reality is the exact opposite than what he said. All three of us, Roberto and Silvia, I know what really happened“.

