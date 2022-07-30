





The green and yellow hegemony in the Women’s Copa America is at stake. This Saturday (30), Brazil decides the title of the South American competition against Colombia, host of the tournament, starting at 9 pm (Brasilia time), at the Alfonso López stadium, in Bucaramanga. The expectation is for a full house. The 22,000 tickets on sale are sold out.

The Brazilians are the biggest winners of the Copa América, with seven titles in eight editions, letting the cup slip away only in 2006. The Colombians were runners-up in 2010 and 2014, in disputes where there was no decision but a quadrangular final, where the winner was known in running points.

The teams reach the final with similar campaigns. Both won the five games played, with a slight Brazilian superiority in statistics. Pia Sundhage’s men scored 19 goals and didn’t concede any, while the Colombians scored 14 times and were leaked another three. Qualifying for the final guaranteed both teams in next year’s World Cup, in Australia and New Zealand, and in the Paris Olympics (France).

Pia has no shortages for the match. Midfielder Duda Santos, absent from the bench in the 2-0 victory over Paraguay, in the semifinals, due to an intestinal problem, is again available, as is forward Gio Queiroz, recently called up for this year’s U-20 World Cup. year, recovered from a blow to the calf.

If he keeps the base that has been acting in the competition, the Swedish technique will climb Brazil with: Lorena; Antonia, Tainara, Rafaelle and Tamires; Angelina, Ary Borges, Adriana and Kerolin; Debinha and Bia Zaneratto.

In search of an unprecedented title, Colombia will also have maximum strength. The team led by Nelson Abadía has eight athletes who play in Spanish football, including goalkeeper Catalina Pérez (Real Betis), winger Manuela Vanegas (Real Sociedad) and midfielder Leicy Santos (Atlético de Madrid). Two defend Brazilian clubs: defender Mónica Ramos (Grêmio) and midfielder Liana Salazar (Corinthians). The two protagonists, however, play in the local league: forwards Catalina Usme (América de Cali) and Linda Caicedo (Deportivo Cali). The latter, aged 17, is considered the revelation of the Copa América and is in the sights of Barcelona (Spain).

The probable Colombian lineup this Saturday will have: Catalina Pérez; Jorelyn Carabalí; Daniela Arias, Mónica Ramos and Manuela Vanegas; Lorena Bedoya, Daniela Montoya and Leicy Santos; Linda Caicedo, Catalina Usme and Mayra Ramírez.



