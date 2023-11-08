The home of the national team will soon also have a “signature” of the fans. The Azzurri fan tokens are in fact among the most loved and requested across the entire platform landscape and so Socios – together with the FIGC – has chosen to turn to the digital token community to have an important (and binding) opinion on an initiative involving the federal technical center of Coverciano. In fact, one project involves the creation of a new mural in the structure that hosts the Luciano Spalletti selection activities and for this purpose a survey is active on the dedicated app.