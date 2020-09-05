Former President Dr. S. Bow to Radhakrishnan In a tweet made from the official Twitter handle of Rashtrapati Bhavan, paying tribute, it was written, ‘President Kovind has given the former President of India Dr. S. Worshiped Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. In the tweet made by Prime Minister Modi, he wrote, ‘We are grateful to the hardworking teachers for shaping ideas and contributing to the building of our nation.

Award for making innovative Sapna Soni, a teacher from Chhattisgarh state, has been selected. Sapna is posted as Lecturer (Physics) in the Government Higher Secondary School, Jewra-Sirsa. He was honored with this award for bringing positive changes in the lives of students.

Shahid Ansari teaches mathematics to students Shahid Ansari, a 42-year-old teacher posted at the Higher Secondary School in village Khirsadoh in Parasia assembly constituency in Chhindwara district, teaches mathematics to students. He is from a middle-class family, his father was also a teacher in the past, now he has retired, taking inspiration from him, Shahid Ansari is working to shape the future of children. He has been honored today by the President for his contribution.

Education Minister was also present 2 special category teachers were awarded. Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was also present on the occasion. In view of Corona, teachers from all over the country had requested to organize the function through digital medium.

47 teachers honored On the occasion of Teachers Day 2020, President Ram Nath Kovind honored 47 teachers from across the country. These awards were given online due to Corona infection. On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, for the first time 47 teachers were given the ‘National Teacher Award’ through virtual medium.

