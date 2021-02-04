National strike: overview of the reasons for the anger

EVENTS ALL OVER FRANCE In Paris, the procession will start at 2 pm, Place de la République; in Marseille, meet at 10:30 am in the Old Port; in Bayonne, 11 am, place Sainte-Ursule; in Bordeaux, 11:30 am, place Albert-Ier; In Nantes, 10:30 am, tram crossing; In Lyon, 11 am in front of the Tobacco Factory; in Orleans, 10:30 a.m., Place de l’Étape; in Strasbourg, 2 p.m., place Kléber; in Limoges, 10:30 am, Carrefour des Luttes; in Nice, 2 p.m. in front of the SNCF station; at Nancy, 10 am, place Dombasle; in Montluçon, 2:30 p.m., Quai Louis-Blanc; in Amiens, 2:30 p.m. in front of the station; in Bourges, 10 am, place Séraucourt; in Vannes, 10:30 am, in front of Michelin… Find all the events on the website of the CGT.

UNEMPLOYMENT. “100% of precarious workers should be compensated above the minimum wage”

Adama is mobilizing for the first time, this Thursday. The cook left her post in March 2020 without imagining for a second that the health crisis was going to mow down the restaurant world. Since then, it is the wandering of the job search in an ultra-disaster context. “As it is impossible to find in my sector, I apply in call centers, supermarkets, but there are too many of us”, she sighs.

To defend her rights and get out of social isolation, the 22-year-old young woman joined the CGT unemployed in Val-de-Marne a month and a half ago. She does not digest the maintenance, no matter what, of the unemployment insurance reform: “My 1,041 euros allowance is my only means of subsistence. If I didn’t live with my lover, I couldn’t pay rent. We should be the government’s priority, but it prefers to reduce our allowances to encourage us to return to work, even if there is none. “

With an increase in unemployment of 4.5% over the year 2020, the 6.7 million registered with the former ANPE see with concern the changes in rules looming, in particular that of the method of calculating the daily salary of reference, which will lower the allowance for people in reduced activity. In this period of soaring redundancies, Pierre Garnodier, secretary general of the unemployed CGT, is increasing the number of information points in front of the employment centers: “It is important that the right to employment is the first watchword of this day of action, with solidarity between those who have a job and those who are deprived of it. We repeat, if we went to the 32-hour day, that would create 4 million jobs. “

While the precarious are flocking to agencies these days to update their rights, the CGT calls on them to express their fed up in the streets of the country. “100% of the unemployed should be compensated and above the minimum wage, recalls Pierre Garnodier. A new Unédic convention should also be put in place. ”

PUBLIC SERVICE. Officials mobilized against the breakage

In the three sides of the civil service, anger is mounting among both permanent and contractual agents, ahead of the inter-professional day of action on February 4. “The Covid had slowed down the implementation of the Dussopt law a bit, but we are starting to feel the effects”, says Karim Lakjaâ, Ufict-CGT manager at the City of Reims and Grand Reims. In these communities, as in others in France, public employers intend to seize the possibility given by the law on the transformation of the public service to extend the working time of agents. In Reims, it has been nearly three weeks since officials have been fighting against the establishment of the floor of 1,607 annual hours which “Eliminates all more favorable agreements”, continues the trade unionist CGT, who estimates between 8 and 15 the number of days of rest lost by this overhaul of working time. But, as in the private sector, it is also the precariousness of status, remuneration and forms of employment that will push agents to parade. “We are seeing the development of project contracts, which replace long-term jobs, particularly in category A positions, bac + 5, to which we offer low salaries and which can be transferred overnight”, deplores Karim Lakjaâ, who also observes an extension of non-full-time jobs and a rise in conventional ruptures which create “a sword of Damocles”. In the hospital and in the medico-social sector more broadly, the Ségur de la santé has not resolved anything. “We are always suffering from bed cuts, officers leaving. We continue to have colleagues sleeping in their cars because they are unable to afford even a studio in the Paris region ”, denounces for his part Jean-Marc Duvauchelle, representing SUD at the Public Assistance-Hospitals of Paris (AP-HP). He will demonstrate to demand, in particular, increases of 400 euros and the granting of the bonuses promised during the Ségur to all medico-social workers. “Obviously, the health situation is not helping. The AP-HP is in the process of suspending requests for leave and availability of agents to prepare for the implementation of the white plan. There is a real weariness of the staff ”, underlines the trade unionist. Same impression of being sacrificed on the side of national education, where teachers and staff, already on strike last week, should again be numerous to pound the pavement. “In the Lyon academy, 3,900 additional students will have to be accommodated in high school next year for a single creation of a teaching post in front of students! ” is indignant Laurent Hauser, representative of the striking teachers of the Brossolette high school in Villeurbanne. The establishments in this popular city, like other priority education areas in eastern Lyon, have seen their progressive allocation of resources melt away, which should have the effect of further degrading the working conditions of teachers and the working conditions. studies of high school students.

YOUTH. The refusal to be sacrificed

Robin has “A little balls”. But, naturally optimistic, the young man told himself that ” it is temporary “. At the end of September, the political science student validated his last semester and, since then, he has been “Looking for a job, after having done (his) last teleworking internship”, he confides. A prospecting that turns into a puzzle. “There are offers, but few target new graduates, the vast majority concern internships or management positions with required experience. “ The pandemic has upset Robin’s plans, forcing him to return to live with his parents, on their hooks. “Even though it’s hard for my morale, I know I’m lucky, I have a family who can help me, accommodate me, I have a room of my own”, explains the student, who calls for the establishment of financial assistance for young graduates looking for work and the extension of RSA to under 25 years.

This Thursday, everywhere in France, they will be thousands of young people to show their anger, at the call of the unions of employees and students. Hit hard by the crisis, a whole generation is mobilizing. Published at the end of last week by Eurostat, the figures show the scale of the disaster, with an unemployment rate of under 25s in the European Union reaching 17.8%. 350,000 additional young people have come, in one year, to swell the ranks of job seekers.

For Mélanie Luce, president of UNEF – which calls for mobilization this Thursday -, “We must mobilize massively to win on our demands and obtain the emergency plan of 1.5 billion euros that we are asking to get out of the rut”. So that resignation does not win. So that, like Robin, young people, graduates or not, do not end up saying to themselves: “I’m going to have to be less demanding and accept a job that doesn’t necessarily suit me. ”

PRIVATE SECTOR. From Sanofi to Toyota, unanimous anger

At Sanofi, TUI France or Toyota, employee delegations will pound the pavement, this Thursday, by joining, each in their own way, in the national demands. “For our management, the pandemic is a godsend, assures Lazare Razkallah, of the CGT of TUI (tour operator). The CEO told me, a few days before the first confinement, that we had had an excellent winter. And, a month later, they explain that we are in crisis! For me, restructuring was planned for a long time. They want to cut 587 out of 900 jobs. “ The union representative makes the link between their struggle and those of other large companies. ” The group (headquartered in Hanover, Germany) received 5.5 billion euros in public aid from German banks, he continues. And, in France, at least 20 million euros of partial unemployment! Unfortunately, our case is not isolated. Today, we are going to cry out loud and clear that we cannot benefit from public aid and lay off behind. “

Same anger at Sanofi, where employees will walk the streets this Thursday. “We are mobilizing against the R&D restructuring plan (research and development), explains Pascal Collemine, of the CGT. Management is assassinating research, which is even more unacceptable in the midst of a pandemic: public health needs have never been greater. We have no difficulty in registering for the national day, alongside other struggling companies: what we are experiencing, others are also experiencing it, at Nokia, EDF, etc. “

Among the slogans of the day of action, the unions insisted on emphasizing the fight against precariousness. This is the case at Toyota, in Onnaing (North), where “Dozens of workmates on fixed-term contracts are regularly terminated to be replaced by others on professionalization contracts, writes the CGT. But what is the difference between an “end of contract” and a dismissal as there are so many at the moment? For the worker who no longer has a job, it is unemployment, and the difficulties to live worsen. “

As always, the level of participation is the big unknown. It is not easy to mobilize in the private sector, especially when wages are low. “I will be in the street this Thursday, assures Séverine Ladrière, CGT delegate of Onet (cleaning), in Valenciennes (North). There are 140 of us cleaning the city’s hospital center, and many of us work part-time. It is important to mobilize for our future. But I do not know how many we will be in the demonstration: when you earn 1,200 euros per month and you walk out, the salary penalty is immediate. ”