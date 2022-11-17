Two months after the death of Mahsa Amini and despite the regime’s repression, the protest movement in Iran is far from subsiding. In response to the call for a three-day strike, merchants closed their shops on Tuesday, a sign that discontent is spreading.

Stores closed and concentrations: the call for a three-day strike in Iran was followed this Tuesday, November 15, by merchants from several cities; to pay tribute to the victims of the 2019 crackdown on the movement, which marks its third anniversary. The strike continued on Wednesday the 16th.







For the first time since the movement began, images circulating on social networks showed on Tuesday, November 15, the shops of Tehran’s Grand Bazaar with their curtains drawn.

The closure of the Tehran Grand Bazaar, an “important signal”

“It seems that the call for a strike was followed up well, which shows that the discontent is real, even if there are no more mass demonstrations because of the repression,” said Azadeh Kian, a researcher at the University of “Paris 7 Diderot”, specializing in in Iran.

“The closure of Tehran’s Grand Bazaar is an important indicator, because its traders belong to the traditional layers of Iranian society and because they are reputed to be close to the religious clergy. The fact that they close their shops and accept that they are not going to making money is a sign that there is serious malaise in society.”

Proof of the symbol’s importance: Iranian authorities and protesters engaged in a communication war; the first alleging that the merchants closed their businesses to protect themselves from the protesters and the other claiming the solidarity of the “bazaris” with their movement.







“This is a very sensitive issue for the Iranian authorities,” confirms David Rigoulet-Roze, an Iran specialist at think tank French IRIS. “In May 1978 (at the time of the revolutionary process that would lead to the overthrow of the Shah), the Bazaar strike accelerated the fall of the then regime. Thus, these merchants are considered to be relatively associated with the current regime. They had not gone to strike since the “green movement” at the end of June 2009″.

In parallel, clashes broke out in Tehran on Tuesday night, some of them in the city’s wealthy neighborhoods, which until now had been spared from the protest movement, according to Azadeh Kian. On the other hand, the police fired on the demonstrators in the subway, according to a video widely distributed and verified by the AFP press agency.

Many cities in the country followed the call for a national strike

According to Radio Farda, a Prague-based radio station that broadcasts in Persian, the violence appeared to continue on Wednesday at the metal market on the outskirts of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

چهارشنبه ۲۵ آبان ۱۴۰۱؛

کارگران کارخانه ذوب آهن اصفهان برای دومین روز متوالی دست از کار کشیده‌اند.

با گذشت بیش از دو ماه از کشته شدن #مهسا_امینی اعتراضات سراسری و دانشجویی با اعتصاب‌های سراسری همراه شده است.



The nationwide strike call was also heard in dozens of majority-Persian cities across the country, including Karadj, Rasht, Isfahan and Shiraz. A sign, according to Azadeh Kian, that the movement is spreading beyond the large urban centers and that it is no longer limited to its initial actors: Kurds, students and women.

A large number of stores have closed in Isfahan and in Shiraz, a city in the center-south of the country.

Mahka (not her real name), a Shiraz resident, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday: “Today I won’t take my son to school, I will say I have a cold, and many parents of students will do the same. #generalstrike.”

But, points out David Rigoulet-Roze, if the strike movement seems to be partly followed by the merchants and if acts of civil disobedience multiply, it is still too early to speak of a massive and general movement.

“The protest movement continues, there is no decrease in the demonstrations, although they are sometimes disparate,” says the researcher. “But the fear of the regime is what we call in France the “convergence of struggles”, a global movement that brings together the main actors in society. This is not the case at the moment.”

Few workers move

The industry, a strategic sector for the Iranian authorities, seems little affected by the protest. With the exception of the Isfahan metal factory, whose employees went on strike on Tuesday and Wednesday, workers have not mobilized much in the country.

According to the researchers, this is due to the absence of national unions, which makes it difficult to organize and coordinate strikes, as well as raise money to support strikers. Workers at a petrochemical plant in the south of the country tried to go on strike in October but quickly gave up.

“Strike attempts (in the petrochemical sector) did not lead to a mass movement,” observes David Rigoulet-Roze. “There were only sporadic movements at the Abadan and Kangan oil refineries, as well as at the Bouchehr and Assalouyeh petrochemical factories in the southeast. But the government has nipped them in the bud because of the strategic nature of this sector. And this is both more certain that, in September 1978, the strike of the petrochemical industry marked a decisive turning point for the overthrow of the Shah”.

death sentences

If it has not yet become widespread, the movement “is seeing the connection of people and sectors that had not previously demonstrated together,” says historian and political scientist Jonathan Piron, who specializes in Iran. “It is a fundamental movement that affects the entire Iranian society. The death of Mahsa Amini served as a catalyst and since then the sequence of protests has managed to stay alive.”

In response, the Iranian authorities stepped up the crackdown by sentencing the first protester to death on Sunday and three others on Wednesday. In addition, some deputies on Sunday called for the introduction of the “law of reprisals”, which means the abandonment of the gradation of sentences. Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of the Oslo-based NGO Iran Human Rights, told RFI (Radio France International) on Wednesday that he feared “mass executions” while 14,000 protesters were jailed, according to the UN.







But for David Rigoulet-Roze, the Iranian authorities are in a way “trapped”. “The only response to the protests that the regime is experiencing is repression,” he notes. “But they can’t use it too much, because inflation in terms of repression is likely to push more people into the movement. It’s a vicious circle that is very difficult to get out of without potentially irreversible damage, especially when the victim of the repression is youth.”

