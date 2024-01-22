A nationwide strike on Wednesday largely paralyzes Argentina. There is a lot of resistance to the plans of the new president Javier Milei. These are unconstitutional and disastrous, that's what it sounds like on the streets of Buenos Aires. “Our homeland is not for sale.”
Peter Schouten
Latest update:
18:44
