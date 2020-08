President Ram Nath Kovind today conferred the National Award to the players on the occasion of National Sports Day on Saturday. For the first time in history, this ceremony was held virtually. For the first time, five players were simultaneously honored with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, the country’s highest sporting honor.

Know who got the award-



Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award: Rohit Sharma (cricket), Mariyappan Thangavelu (para athlete), Manika Batra (table tennis), Vinesh Phogat (wrestling), Rani Rampal (hockey)

Arjuna Award : Atanu Das (Archery), Duti Chand (Athletics), Satvik Sairaj Rankireddy (Badminton), Chirag Shetty (Badminton), Vishvesh Bhriguvanshi (Basketball), Manish Kaushik (Boxing), Lavlina Borgohan (Boxing), Deepti Sharma (Cricket), Sawant Ajay Anant (Ashwarohi), Sandesh Jhingan (Football), Aditi Ashok (Golf), Akashdeep Singh (Hockey), Deepika (Hockey), Deepak (Kabaddi), Kale Sarika Sudhakar (Kho Kho), Dattu Bhokanal (Rowing), Manu Bhakar (Shooting), Saurabh Chaudhary (Shooting), Madhurika Patkar (Table Tennis), Divij Sharan (Tennis), Siva Keshavan (Winter Sports), Divya Kakran (Wrestling), Rahul Aware Wrestling), Suyesh Narayan Jadhav (Para Swimmer), Sandeep (Para Athlet), Manish Narwal (Para Shooting).

Dronacharya Award (Lifetime): Dharmendra Tiwari (Archery), Purushottam Rai (Athletics), Shiv Singh (Boxing), Romesh Pathania (Hockey), Krishna Kumar Hooda (Kabaddi), Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar (Para Powerlifting), Naresh Kumar (Tennis), Om Prakash Dahiya ( Wrestling).

Dronacharya Award (Regular category) : Jude Felix (Hockey), Yogesh Malviya (Mallakhamb), Jaspal Rana (Shooting), Kuldeep Kumar Handu (Wushu), Gaurav Khanna (Para Badminton).

Dhyanchand Award: Kuldeep Singh Bhullar (Athletics), Jinci Phillips (Athletics), Pradeep Srikrishna Gandhe (Badminton), Trupti Murgunde (Badminton), N. Usha (Boxing), Lakha Singh (Boxing), Sukhwinder Singh Sandhu (Football), Ajit Singh (Hockey) , Manpreet Singh (Kabaddi), J Ranjit Kumar (Para Athletics), Satyaprakash Tiwari (Para Badminton), Manjit Singh (Rowing), Late Shri Sachin Nag (Swimming), Nandan Bal (Tennis), Netrapal Hooda (Wrestling).

Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award : Anita Devi, Colonel Sarfaraz Singh, Taka Tamut, Narendra Singh, Kewal Hiren Kakka, Sathendra Singh, Gajanand Yadav, Late Magan Bissa

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy: Punjab University, Chandigarh

National Sports Promotion Award: Identifying and nurturing emerging and young talent: Lakshya Sansthan, Army Sports Institute

Sports promotion under corporate social responsibility: Oil and Nature Gas Corporation.

Employment and Sports Welfare Measures : Air Force Game Control Board.

For game development : International Institute of Sports Management (IISM)