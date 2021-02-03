Dubai (Union)

The Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee of the Federal National Council discussed, during a meeting held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Council in Dubai, headed by Dirar Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, Chairman of the Committee, the topic of “family cohesion and its role in achieving sustainable social development goals”, in the presence of representatives from the Community Development Authority in Dubai.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee: Hind Hamid bin Hindi Al-Alili, the committee’s rapporteur, Jamila Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi, Hamid Ali Al Abbar Al Shamsi, Khalfan Rashid Al Nayli, Muhammad Issa Al Kashf, and Naama Abdul Rahman Al Mansouri, as well as from the Dubai Community Development Authority, Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Hammadi. Director of the Family Cohesion Department at the “Authority”.

Dirar Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi said: The committee discussed the results of the questionnaire it conducted on the impact of family relations on family stability, and reviewed the response of the Ministry of Community Development regarding the observations that the committee monitored about community cohesion and family cohesion.

He added that the policy and procedures of the Dubai Community Development Authority regarding family cohesion and the challenges facing Emirati society were also reviewed, and opinions and proposals that support family cohesion were exchanged.

Dirar Belhoul indicated that the committee will discuss a draft of its report on the subject during its next meeting, and the report includes many observations and proposals that the committee came up with during its discussion of the issue with various competent authorities.

The committee discusses the issue within two main axes: the strategy of the Ministry of Community Development in achieving the objectives of the National Family Policy in the matter of enhancing family cohesion, and the Ministry’s efforts in coordination with the concerned authorities to prepare legislation and policies in the matter of enhancing family cohesion.