Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee of the Federal National Council, during a remote meeting chaired by Dirar Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, Chairman of the Committee, continued to discuss the issue of the Ministry of Community Development’s policy on social security. Committee members participated in the meeting: Hind Hamid Al-Alili, the committee’s rapporteur, Jamila Ahmed Al Muhairi, Hamid Ali Al Shamsi, Khalfan Rashid Al Shamsi, Muhammad Issa Al Kashf, and Naama Abdul Rahman Al Mansouri.

The committee discusses the topic of the Ministry of Community Development’s policy on social security, within three axes: the development of legislation related to the social security system in accordance with economic and social changes, and the strategy of the Ministry of Community Development regarding social security, in addition to international practices applied in developed countries regarding social security. Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi said that the committee approved a work plan to discuss the topic, after reviewing the technical studies related to it, and the plan to discuss the issue includes holding meetings with representatives of the authorities concerned with social security and with representatives of the ministry to exchange views and observations, and discussion sessions will be held on the subject of social security.

He stressed the importance of communication and follow-up with the Ministry of Community Development in the matter of social security for its direct impact on both social and family matters, indicating that the committee will focus during its discussions on the topic on upgrading the level of services provided to the beneficiaries and introducing them to their various duties and rights, which are guaranteed to them by the law in the matter of social security And the importance of highlighting the positive results that benefit the community through updating laws in this regard.

During the meeting, the committee stressed the importance of updating the approved mechanisms for identifying categories of beneficiaries of social security and following up on benefiting from it.