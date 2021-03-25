Dubai (Union)

The Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee of the Federal National Council continued to discuss its report on the issue of family cohesion and its role in achieving sustainable social development goals, during its meeting at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Dubai, headed by Dirar Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, Chairman of the Committee, and the presence of Hind Hamid Al-Alili Committee rapporteur, Jamila Ahmed Al Muhairi, Hamid Ali Al Shamsi, Khalfan Rashid Al Shamsi, Muhammad Issa Al Kashf, and Naama Abdul Rahman Al Mansouri.

In its research on the subject, the committee focuses on the implementation of the Ministry of Community Development of the objectives of the National Family Policy regarding the promotion of family cohesion, and coordination with the concerned authorities to prepare legislation and policies in the matter of strengthening this cohesion, discuss the challenges facing the citizen family, and emphasize the importance of the role of parents towards children, as well as legislative challenges. Related to family issues, their relevance to social and economic changes, empowering the role of the family in society, and the importance of awareness programs in dealing with family issues and disputes.

Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi, head of the committee, explained that the committee continues to discuss its report for its importance in achieving the building of a cohesive family, and requested more information from the concerned authorities in the state about the themes of the issue to be included in the report, in order to come out with recommendations that aim to strengthen the role of the family in society in its various sectors, stressing the importance of the role That the family plays in the community and its stability.

He pointed out that the committee discusses the issue within two main axes: the strategy of the Ministry of Community Development in achieving the objectives of the National Family Policy in the matter of strengthening family cohesion, and the Ministry’s efforts in coordination with the relevant authorities to prepare legislation and policies in the matter of enhancing family cohesion.

Dirar Belhoul also stressed the importance of awareness programs to maintain the stability of the citizen family, the need to prepare a general family law project that aims to support the community security system by preserving the family entity, and the importance of having specialized work programs to prepare young people who are about to get married and prepare them to assume family responsibilities. And achieve compatibility between spouses, and provide social intervention services to families after divorce, to help them overcome psychological and social crises.