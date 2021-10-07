E.There are scenes that strikers won’t easily forget. And there are those who will not be forgotten anytime soon. Timo Werner experienced such a moment a month ago, in Iceland, when the national soccer team won 4-0. It had been a good hour in Reykjavík when Lukas Klostermann did exactly what a striker loves with a precise cross pass: it gave Werner free rein. He was standing by the six-yard room, the gate wide open in front of him. The goalkeeper was overturned by the pass. The defense attorney standing in front of Werner slipped into space, and the other one who ran behind him was too far away to disturb. It was a scene that many viewers saw in their minds.

Every weekend there are these scenes in which the striker then loosely pushes the ball over the line and jubilantly turns it off. One would think it was child’s play. But Werner’s upper body slips back into position at this moment. When the ball slips a little over the inside of his right foot, he no longer has control over it. The ball rises higher and higher – and flies meters over the crossbar. A moment known in the national team as the Mario Gomez moment. A moment that a striker will not be forgiven for a long time by fans. And in the worst case, a striker cannot get over it or only after a few years.