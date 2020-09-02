D.he reason why Timo Werner and Antonio Rüdiger sat here on Tuesday was: Stuttgart. And he followed a rather old-fashioned law. Werner was born in Stuttgart, here both professionals have made important career steps, the national team will play their first international match in ten months at the VfB stadium this Thursday (8:45 p.m. in the FAZ Liveticker for the Nations League and on ZDF) – this is how topics were and are often set. But you didn’t have to listen to the two of them for long at the digital press conference of the German Football Association (DFB) to realize: The modern national player of today can no longer be packed in these categories.

Certainly, there were nice words about the past, whether it was further behind like Rüdiger, who said that Stuttgart would be “always number one” for him, or closer, as in the case of Werner, who was looking forward to an outstanding first international match in Stuttgart looked back, in the 6-0 win against Norway in November 2017. But in truth there were cosmopolitan men in their prime who live with great pleasure in the here and now. So less Stuttgart than “Out of Stuttgart” – specifically: into the cosmopolitan city of London.

Werner has just come from the island to the national team with plenty of fresh momentum. It was only on Saturday that he scored his first goal for Chelsea in the first game, after less than four minutes in the test against Brighton. And if someone had the idea, someone would somehow mourn a failed move to Munich – he would have come across the wrong person with Werner. Convincing and full of action, he explained why, after four years in Leipzig, he is now looking for happiness far from the Bundesliga.

Switching abroad is becoming a trend

On the one hand there were the expected reasons, the further development, as a personality and in the “way of playing football”. But as the 24-year-old Werner described it, full of force and self-assurance, he really can hardly wait to leave his mark in London as he did in Leipzig. For the benefit of the national team, too, as Werner briskly added. They will benefit from the fact that there is a global trend, which Luca Waldschmidt from Freiburg (Benfica Lisbon) and Robin Koch (Leeds United) recently followed. The win consists of a mix of “different experiences”, said Werner, and the fact that Joachim Löw then gets players “who do not tip over at the slightest resistance or pull themselves out of responsibility”.