The National and Reserve Service Authority confirmed that there is no change in the financial reward allocated to conscripts, when implementing the decision to reduce the period of national service next September, to become 11 months, noting that the decision does not include those with a qualification lower than high school, as the service period for this category is Three years.

And the Ministry of Defense announced earlier this May that the duration of the national service for male conscripts would be amended, to become 11 months for holders of a high school diploma or its equivalent or higher, three years for those with a qualification less than high school, and 11 months for female conscripts, in accordance with the decision. No. 15 of 2022.

The authority, on its website, answered the most common questions about the decision to amend the duration of the national and reserve service program, stressing that the national service is still optional for females, and its duration is 11 months, regardless of educational qualification.

She stated that the decision to reduce the period of national service will be implemented starting from the 18th batch, which will be held next September, stressing that there is no change in the annual call-up periods for recovery training, and there is also no change in the value of the financial reward for conscripts, due to the reduction in the period of national service.

And she cautioned that the option to complete university studies during national service was abolished, as well as the possibility of stopping the program after basic training for the category of students who obtained 90% or above in high school, in order to complete their university studies.

She indicated that the decision to amend the period does not include the payments held, nor does it include those with a qualification lower than high school, in order to motivate and encourage this category to complete its studies and raise its educational level, while the amendment includes the alternative service that is performed in the civil capacity, and the conscripts whose service has been postponed. them to complete their university studies.

The authority stated that the decision to reduce the duration of the national service came out of the leadership’s keenness to develop the national and reserve service program, and the culmination of the fruitful work efforts that were carried out in the national service program during the past years, which achieved honorable results, explaining that this change resulted from studies and continuous readings of countries’ experiences. Others applied for national service, benefit from their experiences, and learn lessons learned from previous courses of national service in the country.

The updated National Service Program aims to increase training doses for recruits, include new topics that did not exist previously, and increase realism in training through intensifying applications and practical exercises, which contributes to enhancing the confidence of recruits, and providing them with more skills necessary to perform the duties required of them with merit and competence. .



