Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) at a G7 press conference in February 2023. © Christian Spicker/Imago

For a long time it was quiet about the national security strategy of the traffic light coalition. Now the federal government wants to present the plans. All developments in the news ticker.

Berlin – Originally, the traffic light coalition’s “comprehensive national security strategy” was to be presented during the Munich Security Conference in February. However, internal disagreements caused a months-long delay. Now the time has come: Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will present the strategy for Germany at a press conference at 11 a.m. At his side: Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens), Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP), Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) and Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD).

Not much is known about the plans of the traffic light coalition. What is certain, however, is that no National Security Council should be established to coordinate foreign and security policy decisions and take over operational control in crisis situations. Also, the paper is not expected to go into depth on individual countries like Russia and China. The Scholz cabinet only wants to present a China strategy later. As far as dependence on raw materials is concerned, Scholz emphasized on Sunday evening (June 11) at the East German Economic Forum in Bad Saarow, Brandenburg, that the European Union is working to guarantee a reliable supply of strategically important materials.

Criticism from the CDU: Hesse’s interior minister criticizes the lack of cooperation with the states

However, the Union is bothered by the lack of participation by the countries. Hesse’s Minister of the Interior, Peter Beuth (CDU), criticized the fact that “the federal states had to be involved in a suitable form” – insofar as “the federal government had a serious interest in developing a forward-looking security strategy”. The conference of interior ministers has not yet been included, despite repeated requests from the federal states. A national security strategy worthy of the name can therefore only be developed with the countries and not over their heads. Unfortunately, the federal government failed to involve those bodies that are familiar with the practical things of security. (nak/dpa)