The German government coalition has reportedly agreed on a proposal for to remove Huawei components from the country’s core 5G mobile network by the end of 2026 “for national security”. The companies will have until the end of 2029 to remove components made by Huawei and its Chinese rival ZTE, according to reports by Bloomberg. Interior Ministry spokesman Maximilian Kall said the review of critical components for 5G mobile networks “is continuing and should be completed shortly.”

Huawei and 5G: A Question of Power, Not Technology



The debate over the ban on Chinese components in the latest 5G mobile communications standard in Germany has come to a conclusion. According to the German media Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ), NDR and WDR, representatives of the German government and mobile phone providers have now agreed on the most important details for an agreement that provides, as a first step, for the so-called core network to be freed from components from Chinese manufacturers such as Huawei or ZTE in 2026. The core network consists of the central 5G data centers for data transmission. They are considered particularly important because a lot of data and information is processed there. In a second phase, by the end of 2029, Chinese components will also be removed from the management system of the so-called ‘access and transport network’. This includes, for example, radio antennas. Violations of the timetable will result in sanctions. The agreement will be finalized in writing shortly. At the moment, neither the telephone operators nor the German Interior Ministry have been willing to comment on the agreement, the Süddeutsche Zeitung reports. With this compromise, the Sz emphasizes, German government takes a step forward towards mobile operators. Large parts of the government had in fact called for even tougher deadlines. Initial plans had called for major providers Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefónica Deutschland (O2) to remove critical components from the core network by the end of 2025. At a meeting this week, government representatives in Berlin and mobile network providers reportedly agreed on a 2026 date. According to the companies that manage the communication networks, Chinese technology is no longer used to any significant extent in this part of the network.. The original plan also called for ending dependence on Chinese components for the access and transport network by 2026, not by 2029. In addition, an “open interface pact” will be launched to reduce the control of manufacturers over hardware and control software. The agreement, German media point out, involves a severe cut and strong restrictions on business with Huawei and ZTE. Concerns about network security arise from the fact that Chinese companies are legally required to cooperate closely with their state. The main concern is the risk that Chinese high-tech companies could install backdoors on the instructions of the state to sabotage computer and telephone networks, for example in the event of a crisis.

Government circles emphasize that Russia’s attack on Ukraine has changed the assessment of the threat to critical infrastructure. Under no circumstances should there be dependencies in the digital sector, as was once the case with Russian gas. In the federal government, the 5G network is seen as a particularly vulnerable ‘central nervous system’ of the economic location. Due to sabotage attempts and espionage attacks against German targets, concerns about the vulnerability of networks in Germany have increased in recent months. According to some studies, dependence on China is considerable: recently almost 60 percent of 5G components came from Beijing. The aim of the new requirements is to significantly reduce risks when building new networks. The expansion of 5G is already well underway. The new line will probably only actually become operational with the introduction of the next standard. The 6G network could go into operation in Germany around 2030.