The National Search and Rescue Center participated in the efforts to respond to weather conditions by activating search and rescue operations, using aircraft prepared to carry out rescue and medical evacuation operations, to provide support to affected areas in the various emirates of the country as a result of the depression. The center indicated that the rescue crew was able to transfer the stranded individuals in the mountainous areas to safe areas and rescue the injured to the nearest hospital to receive the necessary support and treatment, stressing its readiness and high readiness to save lives and preserve state property.



