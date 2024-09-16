The National Search and Rescue Center of the National Guard was able to rescue a family, after receiving a report stating that their boat had broken down due to a technical fault 13 nautical miles from Sharjah Creek. The location was immediately determined and the Coast Guard search and rescue boat was sent to secure the family and tow the broken down boat. .

The National Guard Command urged seafarers to ensure the safety of their marine vehicle and check its suitability periodically, adhere to the precautionary measures that must be taken and the safety equipment that must be available before and during seafaring, and contact the marine emergency line in emergency cases. (996).