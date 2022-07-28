The National Search and Rescue Center is participating in the efforts to respond to weather conditions by activating search and rescue operations using aircraft prepared to carry out rescue and medical evacuation operations to provide support to affected areas in the various emirates of the country as a result of the air depression last night.

The center indicated that the rescue team was able to transfer the stranded individuals in the mountainous areas to safe areas and rescue the injured to the nearest hospital to receive the necessary support and treatment, stressing that it is fully prepared and highly prepared to save lives and preserve state property.