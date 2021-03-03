Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

Dr. Khaled Al-Hashemi, Director of the National Center for Space Science and Technology at the Emirates University, confirmed that the center will implement a number of projects during the current year, the most important of which is the inauguration of a complex for the design and manufacture of small satellites weighing up to 250 kilograms, in addition to the completion of the ground station for directing and receiving satellite data.

This came during a hypothetical meeting held by the newspaper “Al-Ittihad” with a number of engineers of the National Center for Space Science and Technology, with the aim of shedding light on the young national competencies that have joined the center, and the most important projects that are being implemented during the current stage, within the center’s role in the national space sector .

Dr. Khaled Al-Hashemi said: This year includes many projects, which also include the completion of a special map of the UAE using satellites, in addition to the creation of the center’s website, and the launch of an electronic program that allows users to view maps of the UAE and a number of Arab countries. In addition to continuing to train and develop students’ capabilities and involve them in satellite projects and research projects.

He added: The center is preparing and developing competencies in the field of software that are used to control satellites and their devices, in addition to building national capabilities for the design and construction of satellites that will take place in the complex for designing and manufacturing these satellites, which will contribute to enhancing the competencies and capabilities of Emirati students in the space sector in general. .

He pointed out that the current year will witness training of citizens to work within a cubic satellite that will be manufactured at the center, and some projects will be identified for students joining the recently launched Master of Space Science program at the Emirates University, with the aim of engaging them in working on real and research projects of interest to users in the country. And it contributes to strengthening the space research system.

He pointed out that the space sector in the UAE has witnessed remarkable development during the past years, specifically after 2014, when the Hope Probe project was announced and the Emirates Space Agency was launched, as these projects led to the strengthening of research centers in universities, especially in the Emirates University, Khalifa and Sharjah. And New York, as we have noticed the interest on the part of international bodies and scientific research centers, to find a mechanism for scientific cooperation. This is an affirmation of the world’s respect and admiration for the UAE space program and the actors in it.

National competencies

For his part, Mohammed Al-Mehrezi, an energy systems engineer at the center, said: I started a short time ago in the center, where I moved towards the space sector, because of the expansion of ambition that is not limited to the planet Earth, but rather is a comprehensive ambition outside the planet, in addition to the great interest of the UAE in the field of space And satellites, and that is why I aim to put my fingerprint within the UAE space program, and to be one of the positive actors and influencers in future projects. He pointed out that his mission includes ensuring energy regulation in satellites, as I am currently learning about some of the programs that contribute to the process of energy regulation, in addition to more knowledge about designing the necessary tools and devices, pointing to the existence of the collective spirit that workers in the national space sector possess, Which contributes to the transfer of knowledge and exchange of required experiences.

For her part, Shamma Al-Eisaei, a computer engineer at the National Center for Space Science and Technology, said: My role is to develop services that allow the earth station to communicate with satellites, as we establish a program to manage the data issued and received from the satellite.

She indicated that working in the center enhances experience in many skills, especially with regard to creative thinking, calling on young people to join the space sector, because although it is one of the most difficult sectors to work, it contributes to developing skills and gaining many experiences and knowledge about aspects. Scientific.

For her part, Mai Al Mazrouei, a mechanical engineer at the center, said: My work is concerned with the satellite structuring department, as it focuses on designing some parts and designing the satellite itself using special software, where the parts are manufactured and installed, and then testing their readiness to ensure they work in a manner consistent with Ambient conditions in the space environment.

She pointed out that Emirati women were able to competently and competently engage in the space sector, thanks to the unlimited support of the wise leadership, which supported the presence of women in space projects until they became an integral part of the UAE space program.