Giorgio Scalvini will not be able to participate in the internship of the National team scheduled from tomorrow to Friday in Coverciano. The young Atalanta defender, one of the novelties included in Roberto Mancini’s squad list for these training days, is unavailable and cannot respond to the call-up. The coach has decided to add to the list the 2001 class defender of Cremonese, Caleb Okoli, and the central Sassuolo, Gian Marco Ferrari.