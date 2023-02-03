Friday, February 3, 2023
National Road Championship 2023: route and favorite runners

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 3, 2023
in Sports
Sergio Higuita

Sergio Higuita.

Sergio Higuita.

Miguel Ángel López won the time trial.

From this February 2 to February 5, Bucaramanga is the headquarters of the National Cycling Championship 2023 in which the best runners in the country will be defined, who will wear the ‘jersey’ with the Colombian flag in the competitions they participate in.

tour and favorites

Miguel Ángel Supermán López, national time trial champion.

This Thursday the time trial was carried out in the three categories (female, Sub 23 and elite).

For its part, this Friday is the ladies’ test that will have a distance of 118.5 kilometers, on Saturday the Sub 23 men’s test of 166.9 kilometers and on Sunday the main competition with the elite test that will have 237 kilometers.

Regarding the latter, the start of this test will be at 8 am and it will be a route that will start and finish from the Alfonso López Stadium.

Total, it will be 10 laps that will pass through Carrera 30 – Calle 10 – Carrera 27 – Calle 70 – Anillo Vial – Calle 45 – Carrera 27 – Calle 10 Carrera 30- Calle 13.

The current national champion, Sergio Higuita, He is emerging as one of the main favorites to win the elite test. Followed by him, names like Egan Bernal, Daniel Martínez, Rigoberto Urán, Miguel Ángel López, Esteban Chaves and Nairo Quintana start behind, who have extensive experience in major races around the world.

