The National Rehabilitation Center has identified five criteria for diagnosing cases of electronic addiction, the first is the loss of control over play, in terms of the pace and intensity of play, the time spent in playing, stopping playing and its context. Or escalation in play despite its negative repercussions, and the fourth, the style of play may be continuous or through stages and is characterized by repetition, and the fifth is negative behavioral effects such as feeling distressed or defective in aspects related to the person, his family, his community, his studies, his work, or other practical areas.

The center defined the electronic addict according to the global classification of diseases as an individual who suffers from gaming addiction disorders, if during a 12-month period he does not control the number of times he plays, prioritizes playing over his other interests and activities, and continues to play despite his negative residuals.

And he indicated that addiction disorders to digital and video games are described as a pattern of continuous gaming behavior on these games, which may be played via the Internet or through other means, indicating that the specialist needs up to a year to be able to diagnose gaming addiction behavior and other characteristics, and it may shorten This period is if all the diagnostic requirements are met and the symptoms are evident.

The Director of the National Rehabilitation Center, Dr. Hamad Al-Ghafri, said that the center intends to open an outpatient clinic for the treatment of electronic games addiction, to provide its services to citizens and residents alike. The clinic aims to treat addicts to the use of the Internet and electronic games, using the Internet addiction scale for adolescents.

He stressed that behaviors that can be described as electronic addiction are prevalent in various societies of the world, due to the widespread use of the Internet, electronic games, phones and others. Al-Ghafri explained that there are symptoms associated with this type of addiction, including complete isolation and perceptual disturbances represented in auditory and visual hallucinations, and disorders of aggressive behavior that may lead to severe violence, according to approved international studies.

The World Health Organization has included electronic game addiction in its international classification of diseases, as this classification is a reliable global reference for health symptoms.

The National Rehabilitation Center affirmed its keenness to provide its services to all members of society in the country during its 19-year career using the latest means of treatment and prevention, and in coordination with similar and specialized centers and regional and international organizations working in the field of addiction control and treatment, and working to develop and introduce new mechanisms and systems for treatment and rehabilitation. And addiction prevention.

It adopts rehabilitative treatment programs that work in integration with the stages of addiction treatment, and they include medical, psychological and behavioral treatment, social services, the “Matrix” relapse prevention program, health education programs, life skills development programs, support groups and guidance, in addition to another package of religious, cultural, artistic and sports programs that simulate the interests of patients addiction, and enhance their ability to respond to treatment.

Specialists in psychology, sociology, family and technical sciences confirmed that electronic game addiction has become a societal phenomenon that afflicts its addicts with psychological and social diseases, and may lead to a low academic level for students, job failure for adults, in addition to family disintegration.

They stated that electronic addiction is not limited to children, but extends to different age groups, and it affects adults and children, and cases of electronic addiction have been monitored, leading to divorce and quarrels between spouses.

therapeutic support

The National Rehabilitation Center stated that it has a unique medical staff that includes a group of the most prominent professors and doctors with exceptional knowledge and experience, who have achieved distinguished achievements in their field of work at the local, regional and international levels. These experiences and the unique capabilities and infrastructure of the center make it a global reference for providing therapeutic support A counselor for addiction patients. The medical staff includes six physicians holding a professorship in the fields of addiction medicine and treatment.

Relapse prevention

The center received 1056 drug addiction patients last year, while it received 4803 patients since the date of its establishment until now. About 51 patients per week benefit from the virtual sessions offered by the center as part of the Matrix Relapse Prevention Program in the outpatient clinic.

• Electronic addiction leads to isolation, perceptual disturbances, aggressive behavior and extreme violence.



