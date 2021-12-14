The National Rehabilitation Center identified six factors that increase the chances of addiction, 12 signs that reveal people falling into the trap of addiction, and five stages that an addicted patient goes through. And not to disclose the identity of its customers to any other party, as the center provides prevention, treatment and rehabilitation services from addiction disease within a framework of confidentiality and privacy.

Tips for dealing with an addicted patient included understanding the nature of his illness and encouraging him with motivational words, not hurting his feelings and reminding him of the past, developing his skills and hobbies, not strictly monitoring him and giving him responsibility and self-confidence, strengthening the bond between parents and gradually re-involving him in family activities, in addition to containing the recovering and getting close to him And spreading the spirit of safety in a stable family atmosphere.

In detail, the National Rehabilitation Center confirmed that addiction to psychotropic substances is a chronic, relapsing disease, characterized by the search for and use of drugs compulsively or difficult to control, despite its harmful consequences, indicating that there is no single factor that can predict whether a person will become addicted to alcohol. Drugs or not, but there is a combination of genetic, environmental and developmental factors that influence the risk of developing addiction, and the more risk factors a person has, the greater the chance that his or her drug use will lead to addiction.

The center identified the most important risk factors in negative family conditions, the impact of the surrounding environment and bad companions, false beliefs about psychotropic substances, the availability of narcotic substances, laws and policies, in addition to genetic factors, noting that the addicted patient goes through five stages that include the first experience, repeated abuse, and abuse. Usage, dependency, and addiction.

The center warned that psychotropic substances lead to addiction, as a result of changes in the brain that occur over time due to the use of psychotropic substances, as an imbalance occurs in the addict’s self-control process and interferes with his ability to resist strong urges to use drugs, citing this reason that drug addiction is a disease Reverse.

He pointed out that the signs and symptoms of addiction include a change in the way of speaking (slowness or speed in speaking, incomprehensible speech and hallucinations), excessive forgetfulness, extreme irritability and irritability, loss of focus and difficulty in continuing to talk with others, frequent gestures, drowsiness, and red eyes. Paleness and yellowing of the face, weight loss, inability to balance or staggering while walking, excessive sweating, nosebleeds, excessive consumption of gum and flavorings, to try to hide the smell of the mouth, in addition to scars and marks of wounds in different areas of the person’s body “as a result of using injections or because of A person trying to harm himself.

He pointed out that the complications of addiction include health and psychological complications, including brain poisoning, heart and liver diseases, various types of cancer, AIDS and viral hepatitis, mental illnesses, early memory loss, psychological depression, as well as schizophrenia and psychosis, pointing to the existence of social and financial complications, including violence. crime, loss of shelter, family disintegration, medical costs, loss of work, debt, as well as possible death from an overdose or serious health complications.

The National Rehabilitation Center department, prevention in the field of drug addiction and psychotropic substances, is divided into three levels. The first level aims to prevent a person from taking narcotic medication or entering the addiction cycle. At this stage, the focus is on spreading awareness in general about the dangers of narcotic substances and methods of prevention. Including, and how to deal with the risk factors that may lead to falling into the clutches of addiction. It also includes building specific skills for the target group, especially adolescents and young adults, that help them to properly overcome situations that may expose them to the risk of addiction.

The center pointed out that the second level aims at early intervention and treatment of the person affected by addiction in the early stages of the disease, in order to prevent the development of the disease and not have a relapse, while the third level focuses on trying to reduce the negative effects of the addiction disease, such as not having infectious diseases or not Serious complications, which may lead to death.

