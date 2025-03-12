One of the most coveted trophies among bullfighters and farmers is the one that RNE grants. Fifty -nine editions is delivering the golden ear to the winner of the season, which in this case could not be another that Borja Jiménez, bullfighter … that triumphed in virtually all the squares he stepped on and that has become an important axis of this start of the season.

Rafa García and Ana Prada directed the act, which was located live through the radio, and commented that the other finalists were Emilio de Justo and Juan Ortega. «I am a privileged of this profession», Borja said when collecting the prize. This year he celebrates ten seasons as a bullfighter, although he barely has two bullfighting at the fairs: «All that time stopped has been worth it. During those years I realized what was the path I wanted and When I had the opportunity to come to Madrid, I didn’t miss her». He left the big door of sales at his first autumn fair and was the winner of his first San Isidro.

And so much that he has not wasted. Although in this the constancy is fundamental: «I have the opportunity to place myself in the place that I want. God wants to do well, because This start of the season is key to me to settle at the fairs». The season starts next 19 in Valencia, hand in hand with Román against bulls of the fifth –With the presence of SM Felipe VIas commented-: «There will be a lot of expectation, and It is starting strong». Then Olivenza, with the expected reappearance of Morante, if the rain allows it, «and then all the fairs arrive, one behind others. Seville with three afternoons, like Madrid ».

In the master arena you will see them with the run of Santiago Domecq One of those afternoons. And at the hands of the Cadiz farmer, the golden iron went for its great season last year. Impossible to forget the extraordinary tabarro, dealt with in Seville, or the great run of Madrid, in which Tejonero and Expert -lidted by Jiménez. In addition to the pardons at the Julio Fair of Valencia or Dax. “He knows Gloria,” said the farmer, who this year will not deal in San Isidro.

«I’m going to miss salesbut the litters are not always the same, ”he said, explaining his sound absence. Last year they had problems with recognition -the whole run was not dealt with, and “this year was not very well as a trapío,” so Domecq preferred to wait for the next season. «The company gave us the possibility of being in a mixedand with four bulls we had fewer problems. But it could not be done because The rejoneador did not want, and I did not want to come to Madrid hurry from trapío».

Same problem had in Valencia, where this year only the Fallas Fair will be held: «If there can be problems with the presentation, I prefer not to deal. In July there are many more bulls, but in failures it was more complicated ». What did advance are the squares where they will deal with: Castellón, Sevilla, Mont de Marsan, Dax, Albacete and Tarazona: “We do not have a very long litter.”

Roberto Santamaría, director of RNE, closed the event, which, although he acknowledged having raised a bullring, he valued «The cultural background of bullfighting language », as well as«The wealth that generates the countrywhich makes RNE continue to accompany you ». And he showed his commitment to the party: «I will be by your side to publicize your sector, because it is our duty as a public service from RTVE. While Spanish society continues to support bulls, and the data are stubborn, there we will be ». Then there is only one question: Will the television runs of all Spaniards return?