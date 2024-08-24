With approximately 500 thousand people attended, the National Public Health Day “Get in Hand with Your Health” concluded in the different health and medical care centers, reported Denisse Orona, coordinator of Health Promotion in the Juárez Health Region.

This event focused on bringing health services closer to various communities, providing information and direct assistance to users of government offices.

The scope of the event was not limited to a single type of population, as activities were carried out in nursing homes for the elderly, as well as in work environments such as hotels and maquiladoras.

They were also carried out in schools and Social Reintegration Centres, benefiting people deprived of their liberty.

The initiative also included the Tarahumara community, with the provision of services through the Medichihuahua program.

It started on August 8th

The launch of the event took place at the Leona Vicario Integration Centre on 8 August.

In this first stage, care was provided to approximately 400 migrants, with the installation of modules similar to those currently found in Pueblito Mexicano and the José María Morelos y Pavón building, reported Rogelio Covarrubias, director of the Second Health Jurisdiction of the Ministry of Health.

These modules were designed to offer a variety of health services to the general population.

During the day, the services provided included detection of hypertension and glucose, weight and height measurements, as well as oral health check-ups.

In addition, vaccinations were offered according to the lifestyle of each visitor, adapting the types of vaccines according to the age of the individuals.

Nutritional guidance, physical activity and reproductive health modules were also installed, with the aim of promoting a healthy lifestyle among participants.

Covarrubias said the strategy of the day is focused on maximizing the use of available resources and ensuring that health services are accessible to all, especially those who do not have easy access to health centers.

The event was held in a health fair format, seeking a more direct and personalized approach.