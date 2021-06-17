National, Property: special dedication. “To the two angels: Daniel and David”

The Italian national football team at the European Championships is giving emotions. Mancini’s team, after the clear victory against Switzerland 3-0, has already removed the pass for the passage of the shift also showing a good game, a united group and a serene environment, ideal ingredients for such a complicated competition even from a mental and psychological point of view. But Italy also showed a big heart at the end of the game, with the words spoken by one of the evening’s scorers, Ciro Immobile.

“I want to dedicate this match to two angels, Daniel and David. Together with all my teammates. We also played for them and it is a duty to send a hug, wherever they are. We would also have liked to attend the funeral – he added to the Rai microphones – but unfortunately it is not possible to do it. We did what we could do, dedicating this victory to them. “