14 Peruvian films will be released in the different sections of the 27th edition of the Lima Film Festival that opened last night at the Gran Teatro Nacional. This is a year with more national premieres since the organization received “more than 30 applications for Peruvian films.”

In the fiction competition section, the director of the outstanding Wiñaypacha (2017), Oscar Catacorapremieres ‘Yana Wara‘. The aimara film was directed by her together with her brother Tito and they address gender violence. “The Communal Justice accuses Don Evaristo, 80 years old, for the murder of his 13-year-old granddaughter,” says the synopsis.

After directing The Cleaner (2012) and The Dreamer (2016), Adrian Saba summoned Gustavo Bueno, Gisela Ponce de León and Rodrigo Sanchez Patino to talk about a dysfunctional family in the movie Toribio Bardelli’s erection. “It is a tender and subtle meditation on mourning,” they point out.

diogenes is a co-production with France and Colombia, filmed in Quechua and directed by Leonardo Barbuy La Torre. The filmmaker won the Silver Barrel for the best film in the Malaga Festival with this story about two brothers raised in isolation by their father, a panel painter from Sarhua. “He trades his art in town for provisions, while his children wait for him, guarded by his dogs. One morning, Diogenes does not wake up. After acknowledging his death, Sabina and Santiago “will go in search of his past.”

After winning five awards with the film Chicama (2012) and premiering Complex Cases (2018), Omar Forero returns to the Lima Film Festival with Shipibo history. “A Shipibo boy is raised by his grandparents in direct contact with the Amazon forest and its inhabitants, whom he respects and considers part of his social environment. Growing up and coming into contact with urban life, the child denies his culture to avoid discrimination ”.

The documentary competition includes the feature film classroom 8 of the filmmaker and theater director Hector Galvez, who takes us to 2021, the year of the bicentennial and the presidential elections. “From his modest apartment, a professor teaches virtual classes seeking to reflect with his young low-income students on racism, politics, inequality.”

On the other hand, the festival will pay homage to Diego Bertie and Felipe Degregori. Due to the actor’s trajectory, they will screen Under the Skin, on August 17. “You were fresh air in the history of acting in Peru,” says the actress Dove Yerovi Cisneros at the In Memoriam tribute. About Degregori, Patricia Wiesse He describes it as “that shooting star of the late-’70s movie theaters” when reflecting on what the filmmaker sacrificed to make We Are All Stars. The film will be screened on the 18th.

The edition opened with a tribute to the first actor hernan romero and the projection of The green wall by Armando Robles Godoy. The film that gave him international recognition as best director and best film at the Chicago Film Festival It was restored 53 years after its premiere.

sections

Made in Peru. Seven films compete: Tayta Shanti, Reinaldo Cutipa, Laughing Death, Iceland, Amazon Sound, Open Sky and Deep Red.

Hernan Romero. As a tribute to his career, they will screen El bien evavo, Don’t tell anyone and No compassion.

