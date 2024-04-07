He National Police Union summons a marches throughout Mexico to demand the dignification of police officers and support the strike of uniformed officers in Campeche.

Through the official social networks of the National Police Union (Sinapol), Rodolfo Basurto, general secretary of the labor unioncalled for a national march the next Saturday April 13.

“I want to call on you through this video so that we can organize ourselves and next Saturday April 13 let's go out to to March o'clock six in the afternoon”he reported.

The secretary general of National Police Union made a list of reasons why they call the march for the municipal, state and federal policeactive or not.

The national police march arises within the framework of the strike uniformed in Campeche which has occurred since March 16, after within the San Francisco Kobén Social Reintegration Center A conflict was recorded over trying to extract 14 'inmates' to be transferred, which left 30 police officers injured, of whom 19 were admitted to hospitals.

National Police Union (Thematic)

The protests in Campeche demand better Labor conditions due to being unnecessarily exposed during the operation, in addition to demanding the resignation or dismissal of Marcela Muñoz Martínez from the Secretariat of Protection and Citizen Security (SPSC).

However, according to National Police Union is not the only reason for the national march, since in Tabasco, police officers claim that they are forced to manufacture “made available”that is, arrests, by the Secretary of Security, Víctor Hugo Chávez Martínez.

The secretary general of Sinapol added that elements of National Guard They have made “deplorable” conditions visible, while in Mexico City they have closed three units “demanding a change of command due to the abuses committed against them.”

National Police Union (Thematic)

“We have plenty of reasons to go out in an organized manner with a single voice, to demand the recognition of our rights, the dignity of our work, and that is why we call for this national march for the dignity of the police workers”he added.

In Mexico City, Basurto highlighted that the concentration will begin from Monument to the Revolution at 5:30 p.m., to leave at 6:00 p.m. towards the Plinth.

For the other states, Basurto asked for organization by the elements.