“The army is a sword, not a scalpel. Trust me, Senator, you don’t want to see the army in a city. ”

General William Devereaux (Bruce Willis) in The Siege.

On June 15, 2020, in this space, I published the column titled “The President made the right decision.” I then mentioned that the decision was correct for brothers from the National Defense and the Mexican Navy to help with the civil police in the peacebuilding agenda. In short, my approach was an exaltation of the military and naval vocation to assist the civil authorities. Adjuvant.

I invited my sister police officers from the country, federal, state, municipal and investigative, to continue the path to consolidate the police force of all Mexicans and I mentioned that the cadres who enjoy national prestige continued working for it.

Consolidate the national police of all Mexicans is to consolidate each of the municipal, state, investigative and federal police. All of them together, unified, are one, the national police of each citizen.

It will be up to the Congress of the Union to define whether, legislatively, the initiative that the President will send is viable for the National Guard to be integrated as one more branch of the Sedena, as well as for the Judiciary to decide whether the proposal is constitutional.

It is up to us, who are experts in issues of institutional development for security and in the public policy that frames it, to strengthen the paradigm of creating a police model that encompasses all police forces in the country and that this model begins to be built in the states and municipalities (which will have new authorities in a few months), with undoubtedly civilian specialized commands and dependent on civil structures, apart from the fate that the National Guard may follow.

The world has opted for civil public security: the French Gendarmerie, the Spanish Civil Guard, the Argentine Gendarmerie and the Chilean Police Corps, just to mention a few, are the global models of successful citizen security.

For the security of our country, none of the mentioned Mexican police can and should not disappear. No police are left over. All are needed. The existence of the whole depends on the individual existence of each of them. It is not possible to make security macro undeveloped security micro.

The alternative will never be for the military and naval armed forces to do what the nation’s police forces should do together.

The national police or the militarized public security? Very easy:

Why don’t we just go back to the fundamentals of the 1995 National Security System? Why don’t we just rebuild the career police service and consolidate the police education infrastructure? Why don’t we simply prevent, by law, the interference of partisan politics in the co-construction of public security policy, which belongs only to the citizenry? Why not simply stop naming at all levels of improvised security in this sensitive area? Why don’t we simply give autonomy and continuity (as is already the case with prosecutors) to public policies, ministries, and security expert profiles? Why not simply recover the hundreds of elements and commands that were trained in Mexico and abroad during at least the last 25 years and give them the opportunity to lead each of the national police forces that the country has? The states and municipalities that have decided on this path have been notoriously successful.

I am sure that Mexican society yearns for the construction of its national police and that it prefers it over the militarization of security. Dozens of territories do not have an army, such as Liechtenstein, Luxembourg or Monaco, but they do have police.

Let us as a society allow our soldiers and sailors to return to their barracks as a gesture of social gratitude for all that they have done. Let’s build together the national civil police that we as citizens deserve as a gesture of commitment and social responsibility.

For Jose Luis Pliego Corona *

@PliegoLuis

* Professor-researcher specialized in national security. Former director of the Cyber ​​Police and the SSP Coahuila.