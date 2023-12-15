Genoa – A vast operation by the State Police is also affecting Genoa, employing over 500 agents coordinated by the Central Service. Those responsible for crimes attributable to youth criminal groups are targeted. About forty people, of whom around 25% were minors, were arrested and around 70 were reported, of which a third were minors.

TO Genoa the flying squad arrested a person in execution of a sentence and six people were reported, including three minors, for receiving stolen goods and dealing. The other cities involved are Arezzo, Bari, Catania, Milan, Modena, Naples, Palermo, Padua, Pescara, Reggio-Emilia, Rovigo, Salerno and Verona. Pistols, edged weapons and brass knuckles were seized as well as hundreds of doses of drugs, some of which were near an educational institution, and various sums of money for a total of around 10,000 euros, mostly coming from drug dealing. The interventions mainly concerned areas of youth aggregation and in contexts adjacent to the world of trappers.