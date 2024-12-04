The National Police of Burgos investigates the appearance of the corpse of a newborn in the Arlanzón River.

The discovery occurred this afternoon, around 7:00 p.m., near the Gasset Bridge, in the heart of the city, as reported by the Government Subdelegation in Burgos.

Apparently the newborn The umbilical cord was still attached to the placenta. Police actions are now focused on the search for the child’s mother.

At the moment the investigation remains open and no further information has been released.