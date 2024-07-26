Police Call Farion Murder Suspect Pro-Ukrainian

Vyacheslav Zinchenko, who is suspected of murdering politician Iryna Farion, is “absolutely pro-Ukrainian”, said deputy head of the National Police Andriy Nebytov. His words leads “A country”.

“He thinks he did the right thing. He believes that there is no need to divide Ukrainian society, he had his own motives,” Nebytov said.

As the publication notes, the deputy head of police made it clear that Zinchenko confessed to the murder. The previously suspected statedthat Farion did not kill.

On July 19, in Lviv, an unknown person shot at 60-year-old Farion, the bullet hitting her temple. She died in the hospital.

Iryna Farion was a member of the Verkhovna Rada in 2012-2014 and was a member of the Ukrainian nationalist party “Svoboda”. She has repeatedly spoken out against the use of the Russian language in Ukraine.