About 2,000 members of the Civil Guard and National Police They will reinforce during Holy Week and on holidays the surveillance device to guarantee the perimeter closure of the Region of Murcia and compliance with the sanitary measures established to avoid the increase in infections by coronavirus.

Thus, the Civil Guard will carry out 400 checkpoints at the province limits To control mobility between autonomous communities and the National Police, in coordination with all local police forces, it will deploy surveillance devices at train and bus stations and ensure compliance with all those measures derived from night mobility restrictions, meetings and capacity , both in public places and in homes.

“As always, all measures are established with a preventive and dissuasive nature and with the essential objective of guaranteeing the safety and life of people by avoiding reckless situations that could trigger infections and the spread of the virus. I have great confidence, because they have shown it this way, in the responsibility of Murcia, which is what is allowing to maintain in the Community some relatively low incidence rates, and I am convinced that by complying with the measures established by the authorities, it is possible to enjoy Holy Week and holidays in complete safety, “said José Vélez, Government Delegate in the Region of Murcia.

This Wednesday, heads of delegation of the Government, National Police and Civil Guard attended the local security boards of Murcia and Cartagena to coordinate devices and performances for the next few days.

Second year without Special Traffic Operation



Despite the absence of long-distance trips and a lower volume of traffic, Vélez made a call for prudence in the face of the increase in displacements within the Region of Murcia, concentrated in short movements to second homes and leisure areas.

“It is important not to trust oneself even if the trips are short, as they also carry a risk,” said the Government delegate, recalling that on March 19, in which there were also perimeter closures in those communities where this day was a public holiday , became the second day of the year with the highest death toll, nine in all of Spain, two of them in the Region of Murcia.

Access to natural spaces will also be controlled



A total of 30 environmental agents will control from this Thursday the accesses to the natural spaces of the Region of Murcia and they will guarantee compliance with the recommendations to deal with Covid-19, avoiding the occurrence of crowds, since nearly 27,000 visitors come to regional parks on busiest days.

The device will be especially present in the regional parks of El Valle and Carrascoy, Sierra Espuña, Salinas de San Pedro del Pinatar; Calblanque, Monte de las Cenizas and Peña del Águila; Sierra de la Pila, Sierra de la Muela and other forest areas around Lorca and the Northwest.

«With the current restrictions against Covid-19 there has been an increase in visits to natural spaces, which entails a notable increase in the use of the natural environment for the enjoyment of people who want to exercise mountain activities, sports, or simply stroll through our protected natural areas ”, explained the general director of Medio Natural, Fulgencio Perona. All this “is generating problems, which can affect both the conservation of these spaces and the safety of people, as there is a high number of vehicle traffic on forest roads that are not prepared for such a number of transits,” he said.

«For this reason it is necessary reinforce control of these spaces for a few days in which an even greater increase in visitors is expected, the agents will inform, organize, direct and, ultimately, enforce the regulations that provide protection to the Natural Spaces of the Murcia Region, “added Perona.

In this line, environmental agents reinforce the device with information and supervision actions through warnings, controls at strategic points and, if necessary, sanctions for those who fail to comply with current regulations, with presence in the Park until curfew hours.

«From the regional government we advise visitors to alternate the uses of protected natural spaces with the possibilities that other less sensitive spaces may offer, while at the same time giving up use when it is appreciated that the number of vehicles makes access impossible, avoiding parking indiscriminate on the shoulders of the roads, because could prevent access to emergency vehicles if necessary‘Explained the CEO.

Finally, environmental agents will be especially attentive to deal with any incident that occurs, requiring for this the necessary citizen collaboration and, in the event of any accident, by permanently liaising with 112, through the Forestry Coordination Center.