National Police alert: be careful if they call you from a bank on your mobile, it could be a scam. / Fotolia

The National Police warns of a new telephone scam in which users believe they are receiving a call from their bank. Users fall for this fraud because the name of the bank to which they belong appears on the screen of their phone. The National Police detected an increase in complaints about telephone scams in which the scammers followed the same method.

What is this phone scam?



The stories of the complainants coincide, the victims receive a phone call where they are informed that they are staff of the bank of which they are clients, they are informed that there is a security breach and that to solve it they must follow a series of steps that They will indicate during the call. One of the steps they must complete is downloading the banking application that they are told and providing some codes which, in reality, allow them to access the victims’ accounts and be able to carry out non-consensual theft of money.

As explained by the National Police, the deception must be very convincing because the name of the bank where the victims have deposited the money appears on the mobile phone screen when the call takes place. This causes many users to fall for this scam and follow all the steps indicated by the person on the other end of the phone.

This type of fraud is known as ‘Spoofing’ and the authors, through different applications, impersonate the bank, so when calling the name of the bank appears on the screen, to finally ask them for information and codes that allow them to access your accounts.

Recommendations of the National Police to citizens



The National Police wants to remind citizens of some recommendations that they should take into account to avoid being victims of this type of scam:

1. In the event of any communication or claim of this nature on behalf of any electricity company, personal or bank details should never be provided to the person on the other end of the phone, you should call the information phone number available to these companies (usually appear on invoices).

2. If citizens have any questions, they can go to the office of the supply company to find out before proceeding to make any type of payment.

3. You can also call the 017 cybersecurity helpline, which is a free and confidential national service of Incibe (National Cybersecurity Institute).