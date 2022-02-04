In some sectors, the staff shortage is more acute than in others, but there is hardly any industry where they are not looking for additional staff. In healthcare, education, the hospitality industry, ICT, retail, transport, construction, et cetera.

There was already a shortage of people before corona and that will increase rather than decrease in the coming years, according to a new study by UWV. In it, 61 percent say that filling vacancies will become more difficult in the coming years, while more than half of the vacancies are already difficult to fill according to employers.