“Something seems to be going on, but we don’t know exactly what is going on yet. We are working on it,” said a spokesperson for the Dutch Payments Association. The association and all companies that deal with debit card payments pass on malfunction reports to each other as soon as problems arise.

Reports are pouring in on social media from customers who can no longer pin in the store or supermarket. In supermarkets it is already being announced that debit cards are no longer possible. It is also no longer possible to withdraw money in other shops. ‘Then you are standing at Ikea to pay for a complete cupboard after having traversed countless racks. And yes: pin failure,” someone writes on X, formerly Twitter.

Almost 30,000 reports have been received on all malfunctions since 11:30 am.

The cause of the malfunction is still unknown. It is also not clear when the malfunction will be fixed.

