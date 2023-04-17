Harsh excesses by Atlético Nacional fans provoked a reaction from Esmad, which ended in strong clashes at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, which left the match against América in suspense.

The Dimayor decided to suspend the meeting due to lack of guaranteessince the violent acts left, for the moment, three police officers injured, according to a statement from the Medellín Mayor’s Office.

Although Dimayor initially announced that the game would be played this Monday at 10 am, it is still unknown how the match will take place, since América did not agree with the decision, since they have a competition on Wednesday.

What happened?

Fans who were in the stands of the Atanasio Girardot have reported that there were strong excesses among the fans of Atlético Nacional belonging to the bar “Los Del Sur” it is presumed that the facts are the product of the disagreement of the followers of the Antioquia team with the managers.

The relationship between the directors of Atlético Nacional and the Los del Sur bar has been tense for several months. The club had given them direct participation in many aspects of the operation, such as, for example, part of the logistics of the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

strong images

After assuring that “Our institution ensures a closeness with the organized bars throughout the country”, Atlético Nacional affirmed that “it made the decision to suspend the economic benefits with the Los del Sur bar”.

“All fans are equally important and therefore we firmly believe that no one should have privileges over others,” added the purslane team.

In recent days, the bar heated up the atmosphere with a series of messages on its Twitter account, in which it announced that the club had decided to “break all relations with the bar and with the fans in general.”

Now, the team responded with an official statement. In the message, the “suspension of economic benefits.”

other background

A serious incident occurred this Saturday in the surroundings of the Estelar Square hotel, where América de Cali arrived in Medellín to face Atlético Nacional this Sunday, on date 14 of the 2023-I League.

A fraction of the Nacional brava bar, identified as Los Piratas, arrived at the scene and began to demand the identity card of those who were in the area. Then they took their belongings from four journalists, who work for América Play, the official video content platform of that club.

“We were arriving at the Hotel del América in Medellín. We were almost at the door when several Nacional fans, said to be Los Piratas, began to attack us, asking for our ID, they pulled a knife at us, they almost killed us,” one of the affected communicators told EL TIEMPO.

Echeverry was robbed of a backpack in which he was carrying part of his work equipment. “When they caught him, we managed to run away. No one heard our cries for help. It was horrible,” he added.

stadium evacuated

The authorities of Medellin They gave the order to evacuate the stadium, due to the acts of violence.

ESMAD entered the Atanasio Girardot stadium in the middle of the protest of the Atlético Nacional fans in the south stand. For now the doors to enter the stadium are closed. pic.twitter.com/3cwiuZGK9G – Our Sports (@nuestrosdporte2) April 16, 2023

